Flag-raising ceremony kicks off 2026 Festival season

Lafayette Consolidated Government and Festival International de Louisiane hosted a flag-raising ceremony at City Hall Wednesday morning in celebration of the upcoming five-day festival.

Officials say the ceremony marks the beginning of the countdown to the free music and arts festival, which brings international performances, cultural experiences, and community events to downtown Lafayette.

Festival International de Louisiane will take place April 22-26 in downtown Lafayette, featuring a diverse lineup of musicians, artists, and cultural performances from French-speaking nations.

For more information on the festival schedule and events, visit Festival International's official website.

Festival at your fingertips

In addition to the flag-raising ceremony, festival organizers announced that the Festival International de Louisiane has officially launched its app. Everything you need about Festival 2026 in the palm of your hand. The app gets better every year - boasting an interactive schedule, detailed downtown map, custom photo frames, special Festival coupons, and of course, the Festival livestream by KRVS. All in one app. Download it for free for iPhones and Androids.