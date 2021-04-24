Festival International's Saturday children show kicks off with Imagination Movers

For Festival International de Louisiane children's show starting at 11 am, they have an amazing group of performers for the little ones.

You may recognize this group from their Disney days, the Imagination Movers.

This group from New Orleans entertains kids with songs about eating healthy snacks and how to not be scared of bedtime.

