Festival International seeks official visual artist for 2024

LAFAYETTE, La. — Festival International de Louisiane has officially opened the application process for the 2024 Visual Artist.

Each year, the selected Official Artist is commissioned to create a piece that serves as the visual inspiration for the pin and poster design, t-shirts, merchandise, and more.

"There are no boundaries for the medium used, and our team is open to creative new approaches," said Festival Marketing Coordinator, Carly Viator. "We are looking for an artist who is familiar with Festival's rich history and has a passion for bringing the magical experience to life."

Applications are accepted until July 30, 2023, by clicking here.

