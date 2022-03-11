Festival International releases 2022 music schedule

Festival International de Louisiane has released its 2022 music schedule.

This year's Festival International includes artists from over 20 different countries and regions.

The full schedule is available on the Festival website, where you can begin to plan out your week show-for-show. You can also visit the lineup page on the site and download the Festival 2022 Spotify playlist to learn more about the artists and their unique sounds.

Wednesday will kick off an evening of music from Lafayette’s own Williams family dynasty. Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas will take the stage at 6:30 pm, followed by Lil' Nathan & the Zydeco Big Timers.

Festival International will take place from April 27 - May 1.

Performances include Cuban funk master Cimafunk on Saturday night and The Wailers of Jamaica on Sunday.

Other international acts include Sinkane of Sudan, Natu Camara of Guinea, Son Rompe Pera of Mexico, and fan favorites Dakhabrakha of Ukraine.

A few of the French performances include:

Delgres (France/Guadeloupe)

La Patente (New Brunswick)

Bon Enfant (Québec)

The Daiquiri Queens (Louisiana)

Lakou Mizik (Haiti)

The Reminders (Belgium/U.S.),

The lineup featuring Louisiana’s homegrown artists is a true stand-out this year – including Grammy Award winners, Lost Bayou Ramblers. Festivalgoers can catch up on lost time with their local favorites like Cedric Watson & Bijou Créole, Zachary Richard, Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys, Dustin Gaspard, Boma Bango, Smoov Ras & The Reflection and many more.

The full schedule can be found on the Festival International Website

