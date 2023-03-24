Festival International in search of 2023 volunteers

Festival International de Louisiane is looking for volunteers in a variety of positions during this year’s Festival, April 26-April 30, 2023.

Volunteers encourage everyone to become a part of the volunteering experience.

" I've been a volunteer with Festival International for over 20 years. I find it's really great to do it. I feel great, it's free. From Wednesday to Sunday you see all kinds of artists, you interact with them. I love it," said long time volunteer Moussa Sadou.

Registration is now open through the online Volunteer Center at www.festivalinternational.org/volunteer. Users can view all of the volunteer opportunities and register for the area and shift times of choice. The online system will allow individuals and groups to register and select the time and job of their choice.

Festival International is looking for a variety of volunteers to work in areas such as:

RFID wristband Top Up Station - Scène LUS Internationale

Stage Security - Scène LUS Internationale

Artist Parking Coordinator

Artist Transportation

Beer Booth - LUS LA Craft Biergarten

Festival Hospitality

Louisiana Healthcare Connections Scène des Jeunes

Marché des Arts - Setup/Check-In

Musicians' Village Cafe

Sanitation/Recycling Crew

Service Chevrolet Cadillac Volunteer Center

For more information on job descriptions, shifts, and how you can be a Festival Volunteer, please visit www.festivalinternational.org/volunteer or email volunteer@festivalinternational.org.