Festival International in search of 2023 volunteers

Festival International de Louisiane is looking for volunteers in a variety of positions during this year’s Festival, April 26-April 30, 2023.
Volunteers encourage everyone to become a part of the volunteering experience.
" I've been a volunteer with Festival International for over 20 years. I find it's really great to do it. I feel great, it's free. From Wednesday to Sunday you see all kinds of artists, you interact with them. I love it," said long time volunteer Moussa Sadou.
Registration is now open through the online Volunteer Center at www.festivalinternational.org/volunteer. Users can view all of the volunteer opportunities and register for the area and shift times of choice. The online system will allow individuals and groups to register and select the time and job of their choice.
Festival International is looking for a variety of volunteers to work in areas such as:
- RFID wristband Top Up Station - Scène LUS Internationale
- RFID wristband Top Up Station - Galeries du Festival (old Heritage)
- RFID wristband Top Up Station - JD Bank Pavillon de Cuisine
- RFID wristband Top Up Station - LUS LA Craft Biergarten
- RFID wristband Top Up Station - Scène Laborde Earles Law Firm Fais Do Do
- RFID wristband Top Up Station - Scène Tito's Handmade Vodka Lafayette
- RFID wristband Top Up Station - Scène des Jeunes
- Stage Security - Scène LUS Internationale
- Stage Security - Scène Laborde Earles Law Firm Fais Do Do
- Stage Security - Scène Tito's Handmade Vodka Lafayette
- Artist Parking Coordinator
- Artist Transportation
- Beer Booth - LUS LA Craft Biergarten
- Bons Temps Zone - Scène LUS Internationale
- Bons Temps Zone - Scène Laborde Earles Law Firm Fais Do Do
- Bons Temps Zone - Scène Tito's Handmade Vodka Lafayette
- Festival Hospitality
- Louisiana Healthcare Connections Scène des Jeunes
- Marché des Arts - Setup/Check-In
- Merchandise - JD Bank Pavillon de Cuisine
- Merchandise - Scène Laborde Earles Law Firm Fais Do Do
- Merchandise - Scène Tito's Handmade Vodka Lafayette
- Musicians' Village Cafe
- Pin Booth - JD Bank Pavillon de Cuisine
- Pin Booth - KATC Chat Room
- Pin Booth - Scène LUS Internationale
- Sanitation/Recycling Crew
- Service Chevrolet Cadillac Volunteer Center
For more information on job descriptions, shifts, and how you can be a Festival Volunteer, please visit www.festivalinternational.org/volunteer or email volunteer@festivalinternational.org.