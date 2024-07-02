Festival International de Louisiane seeks official visual artist

LAFAYETTE, La. — Festival International de Louisiane has officially opened the application process for the 2025 Visual Artist.

Each year, the selected Official Artist is commissioned to create a piece that serves as the visual inspiration for the pin and poster design, t-shirts, merchandise, and more.

As the largest international music and arts festival in the United States, this is a great opportunity for Louisiana artists to share their work with the world - while getting paid.

Festival Marketing Director, Carly Viator, explains the Official Artist search, "We are looking for an artist with a love of Festival International and an understanding of what this cultural celebration is all about. There are no boundaries for the artists' medium, and our team is open to creative new approaches."

Applications are accepted until July 30, 2024, at www.festivalinternational.org/applications.