Festival International de Louisiane road closures and parking information

LAFAYETTE, La. — Festival International de Louisiane returns to downtown Lafayette from April 22 – 26, 2026. To ensure a safe and seamless experience for the thousands of anticipated attendees, the following parking restrictions and road closures will be implemented.

Community members and visitors are encouraged to follow the official Festival International Facebook page for real-time updates throughout the weekend.

General Note: Most streets in the Downtown District will be closed to traffic for the duration of the festival. Attendees are strongly encouraged to utilize the provided shuttle service.

EVENT HOURS



Wednesday, April 22 – Friday, April 24: Starting at 5:00 PM

Starting at 5:00 PM Saturday, April 25 – Sunday, April 26: All Day

All Day

PARKING GARAGE RESTRICTIONS

Parc Auto du Centreville



Closed to the Public: April 23 – April 26.

April 23 – April 26. Details: Closed starting 5:30 PM on Thursday/Friday; Closed all day Saturday/Sunday.

Closed starting 5:30 PM on Thursday/Friday; Closed all day Saturday/Sunday. Access limited to FIL and regular permit holders ONLY.

Buchanan Street Garage



1st & 2nd Floors: Closed to the public April 23 – April 26 (Starting 5:30 PM Thurs/Fri; All day Sat/Sun).

Closed to the public April 23 – April 26 (Starting 5:30 PM Thurs/Fri; All day Sat/Sun). Upper Levels: Open to the general public and permit holders.

"NO PARKING" ZONES

Please note: Vehicles parked in these areas during restricted times are subject to towing.

Jefferson St (Lee Ave to Main St): April 20 – April 26

April 20 – April 26 Jefferson St (Main St to Vermilion St): April 22 (starting 5:00 PM) – April 26

April 22 (starting 5:00 PM) – April 26 Jefferson St (Vermilion St to Cypress St): April 24 – April 26

April 24 – April 26 Buchanan St (Congress to Central St): April 23 – April 26

April 23 – April 26 Taylor St (Garfield to Vermilion): April 23 – April 26

April 23 – April 26 Lee Ave (University Ave to Jefferson): April 23 – April 26 (During event hours only)

April 23 – April 26 (During event hours only) Lee Ave (Jefferson St to Garfield): April 22 – April 26

April 22 – April 26 Barry St (Lee Ave to Lafayette St): April 23 – April 26 (During event hours only)

MAJOR STREET CLOSURES (ENTIRE EVENT)

These streets will remain closed for the duration of the festival to accommodate tents and stages.



Lee Ave (Jefferson St to Convent St): Closed April 20 – 26 (Volunteer Center)

Closed April 20 – 26 (Volunteer Center) Main St (Jefferson St to Lee Ave): Closed April 20 – 26 (Merchandise Tent)

Closed April 20 – 26 (Merchandise Tent) Polk St (Vermilion to Garfield): Closed April 21 – 27 (Food Vendors)

Closed April 21 – 27 (Food Vendors) Congress St (Polk St to Taylor St): Closed April 22 – 27 (Merchandise Tent)

Closed April 22 – 27 (Merchandise Tent) Lafayette St (Vermilion to Rue Bibliotheque): Closed April 23 – 27 (Stage Setup)

Closed April 23 – 27 (Stage Setup) Congress St (Rue Bibliotheque to Buchanan): Closed April 23 – 26 (Police Command Center)

Closed April 23 – 26 (Police Command Center) Vermilion St (Buchanan St to Lafayette St): Closed April 24 – 26 (Arts & Crafts)

Closed April 24 – 26 (Arts & Crafts) Lee St (Between Garfiled St and Cypress St) Closed to thru traffic April 23 – April 26

TEMPORARY CLOSURES (EVENT HOURS ONLY)

The following streets will close to thru-traffic starting at 5:00 PM on Wednesday/Thursday/Friday, and remain closed all day Saturday and Sunday: