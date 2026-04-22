Festival International de Louisiane music lineup

The 40th Festival International de Louisiane is officially here.

Click here for the full lineup

Wednesday, April 22, 2026, performers:

Rusty Metoyer & the Zydeco Krush (Louisiana) - Presented by: National Endowment for the Arts

SCÈNE OCHSNER LAFAYETTE GENERAL FAIS DO DO

6:30pm-7:45pm

Lake Charles native Rusty Metoyer is one of southwest Louisiana’s premier stars. Metoyer and his unique brand of Zydeco music have thrilled audiences from California to New York, in Holland and France, and every weekend from Houston to New Orleans. Rusty Metoyer was immersed in Creole music from a young age. Both of his grandfathers were Creole musicians. However, he didn’t pick up the accordion until the age of 14 after both grandfathers had passed away and he felt that someone needed to keep the tradition going in the family. In 2010, his senior year of high school, he formed the band Rusty Metoyer and The Zydeco Krush.

Metoyer and his band perform regularly in Louisiana, Texas, and beyond for a wide variety of events, including festivals, nightclubs, trail rides, corporate events, casinos, and private parties. What makes Metoyer’s music unique is the noticeable influences from many different genres such as funk, rock and roll, rhythm and blues, country, hip hop, and soul. Rusty Metoyer and the Zydeco Krush have released six albums: King of I-10 (2025), Comin' in Hot Vol. 2: Some Originals, Some Covers, All Bangerz (2024), Comin' in Hot Vol. 1: Live in Lake Charles (2024), Unlike Any Other (2022), In Due Time (2016) and Take My Hand (2013) and three singles: HYPE (2023), Riverbank (2019) and Hurricane Proof (2020). He is also a member of the Creole super group known as Creole United, featuring seasoned Creole musicians Andre Thierry, Sean Ardoin, Ed Poullard, and Lawrence Ardoin.

Chris Ardoin & Zydeco Nu-Step (Louisiana) - Presented by National Endowment for the Arts

SCÈNE OCHSNER LAFAYETTE GENERAL FAIS DO DO

8:15 pm-9:30 pm

Internationally known for his soulful vocals and music composition, Chris Ardoin is one of the most sought-after artists/producers in the industry today. He has traveled and performed in all 50 states as well as overseas in London, Japan, Sweden, Amsterdam, Brazil, Australia, Germany, Jamaica, Mexico, Paris, and Cayman Islands. Breaking attendance records from Louisiana nightclubs to Carnegie Hall in New York City to Carnivale in South America, Chris is bringing zydeco music, creole culture, & southern soul music to new heights.