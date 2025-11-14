Festival International de Louisiane announces 2026 Official Visual Artist

Francis Pavy is the 2026 Official Visual Artist for the 40th Festival International de Louisiane.

Dubbed the “Picasso of Zydeco” by Rolling Stone magazine, Francis X. Pavy (b. 1954) is a Louisiana-based visual artist celebrated for his vibrant and evocative paintings that capture the spirit of Cajun culture. Pavy’s work is influenced by the folklore, music, and traditions of South Louisiana, blending elements of history, mysticism, and memory into striking, narrative-driven compositions.

“It's a great privilege to be chosen as the artist for the 40th year of Festival International,” said Pavy. “This festival is one of the heartbeats of our community, and to be chosen to capture that vibrant, multicultural energy for such a milestone—the big 40th anniversary—is humbling. It’s a chance to put a work out there for hundreds of thousands of people to connect with. I feel a mix of excitement, humility, and incredible responsibility.”

The Festival team wanted something unique this year, and decided that bringing the Pavy family together, Francis and his daughter Annabelle Pavy, to complete the artwork, pin and poster together, would be an extraordinary opportunity.

"It’s a great collaboration, and a beautiful example of the Festival’s multigenerational spirit.” said Sylvie Wartelle of the Festival team. "Annabelle has finalized the pin and poster based off of her father's artwork, and the duo's natural ability to create beauty together has set a tone for Festival 2026."

