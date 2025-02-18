Festival International de Louisiane announces 2025 Official Visual Artist

LAFAYETTE, La. — Festival International de Louisiane announced that Patrick Henry has been selected as the Official Visual Artist for Festival 2025.

Born and raised in Jamaica, Patrick Henry has worked as an artist in New Orleans for the last 15 years. Henry’s work combines styles and subjects from his past and present life experiences, as he presents many commonalities between Jamaica and Louisiana, according to a spokesperson for Festival International.

“I started to find new ways of mixing my media using all that I had seen in the island: woodwork, fibers and paints, etc.” Henry explained. “I stick to the bright colors known to my homeland, and I mix this with the similar culture, architecture and people I have found living in New Orleans.”

The journey toward becoming an artist began with drawing at age 4, Patrick stated. “My mom made a big deal out of it, so that became my passion. I moved to Louisiana in 2010 and tapped into the art industry here. It blew my mind that I could make a living doing what I love.”

Festival International’s selection process for the Official Visual Artist is long and tedious - aiming to explore options all across the state, which gives artists of all scales and mediums a chance to be considered. Being selected means creating a commissioned, original piece of work to showcase to 300,000 attendees.

”Upon applying this year, I was chosen to be the Official Artist for the festival, and I am overwhelmingly honored. It is such a big deal. They chose me, of all people, from the many artists that applied.”

Working closely with the festival team, a concept evolved that genuinely represented the people, music, and multiculturalism of the event.

“The plan was to use my style (trompe l'œil) to emphasize all this and represent my country by infusing the bold colors to make it pop. I am ecstatic to be apart of Festival International in 2025 as a vendor as well. Ideas for art are still running through my head. I'm so excited.”

The organization’s team is thrilled with the final piece Patrick has created to represent the 39th annual event. This artwork will set the tone for the pin, poster, merchandise and overall theme for next year.

Read more at www.festivalinternational.org/2025-visual-artist. Patrick Henry’s work and more information can be found at www.patrickhenryarts.com.

