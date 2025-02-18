Festival International de Louisiane Announces 2025 Lineup

Lafayette, LA - Festival International de Louisiane has released its 2025 performance lineup. The 39th Annual Festival International lineup features talent from around the world, as well as Louisiana musicians.

The lineup features Black Uhuru, one of the most recognized and prolific reggae bands ever out of Jamaica. The group also received the first-ever Grammy Award for reggae music. Organizers are also ecstatic to present YAGÓDY, one of Ukraine’s top talents, that will bring traditional sounds laced with gripping percussion and sounds described as “ritualistic trance music”.

The Festival International team is counting down the days until the event, which is April 23-27, 2025. “Releasing the music lineup to the public is the highlight of our year.” said Marketing Director, Carly Viator Courville. “We have kept our lips sealed long enough about the artists coming to take over our town, and it’s time to celebrate with our Festival lovers!”

With more than 90 shows scheduled for this year, the goal is to have something for everyone and to celebrate all cultures. “One band that I know our fans will be elated to learn is returning to Festival is Red Baraat.” Courville added. “They are known for making Festival International’s crowd get totally lost in dance and joyfulness by merging Punjabi rhythms with elements of hip-hop, jazz and raw punk energy. I personally can’t wait!”

Unique to the lineup is Mucca Pazza, 30-odd-member rock ‘n roll marching band from Chicago. In vibrant costume, the group’s unique compositions, street theatrics, and improvised choreography take crowds for a wild ride.

Since the beginning, this festival has been dedicated to celebrating, preserving, and strengthening the Francophone/international communities’ ties to Lafayette by sharing diverse languages and cultures with audiences. Each year, attendees enjoy top-notch French music from France, Africa, Canada, Louisiana and beyond. This year will carry on that tradition.

Fiercely attached to the French language and Acadian culture, Zachary Richard, will take the stage in his home state, bringing international acclaim and a distinct sound with him. Another world class Francophone act is superstar Dobet Gnahoré of the Ivory Coast. Dobet’s performances are known for “unleashing a passion that renders audiences awestruck.”

Coming to us from New Brunswick will be the interactive comedy/music experience, Bingo Avec Johanne ft. Belinda & Kev Kevin. Audiences can play along partially en français - if they don’t die laughing first.

Some Louisiana acts that organizers are proud to showcase at Festival International 2025 include:

Keith Frank & the Soileau Zydeco Band Frank

A Tribute to Brother Dege - The Brethren

Tommy McLain + CC Adcock w/ special guests Tiffany Lamson & Kelli Jones

The Debtors

The Figs - Remembering Jillian

Belles of the Boot ft. Connie G, Donna Angelle, Sarah Russo & Charlene Howard

Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie

Brass Bed

Julien Primeaux

Russell Cormier & Homegrown Reggae

The full schedule will be released in early March. Stay tuned for special events, performances, special exhibits, cirque de la rue [street animation], kids activities, art exhibits and more. The Full Lineup and video can be found online atwww.festivalinternational.org

