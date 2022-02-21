Festival International announces full music lineup, reveals artwork

On Sunday, Festival International de Louisiane announced their 2022 music lineup and unveiled the artwork for the 36th annual celebration.

Artists from more than 20 countries and regions will perform in-person from April 27 to May 1, 2022, in Downtown Lafayette.

Festival 2022 will feature music styles like funk, Reggae and folk along with Cajun, Zydeco, Indie Rock, Blues and more.

“Cimafunk was one of those bands we were really looking forward to bringing here in 2020.” said Programming Director Lisa Stafford. “We will finally have them this year."

"Festival fans always ask for Reggae, and we are giving them the best.” Stafford added. "The Wailers will be returning after a few years for the big closing show on Sunday night."

Groups like DahkaBrakha, a Folk Punk group from the Ukraine, and Les Filles de Illigahdad are also scheduled to perform.

Festival will also bring out musicians like Lil Nathan & the Zydeco Big Timers, the Lost Bayou Ramblers, and Robert Finley to cover genres from Cajun, Zydeco, indie rock, blues and more.

Original artwork by 2022 Official Visual Artist, Dirk Guidry, was also revealed at the outdoor reveal party on Sunday, February 20. The painting titled “Festival International Jam Band” features dancers, musicians and a streetwalker "grooving on stage with a colorful sea of fans dancing in front of them."

The pin and poster, designed from Guidry’s art, were also revealed over the weekend. The annual souvenirs follow this year’s theme of “Back Together, Fest Forever.”

"The streets will be filled with the oh so sweet sounds, sights, and tastes of Festival International again this April" said Stafford. “Join us for the festival so we can not only feel normal again, but feel great again.”

View the full music lineup, see the new artwork and purchase your pin and poster at www.festivalinternational.org.

