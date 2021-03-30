Early registration deadline is Wednesday for 2021 Courir du Festival 5K

The deadline to early register for the 2021 Courir du Festival 5K is Wednesday, March 31.

Festival International de Louisiane opened registration in February following the announcement that the festival's annual race would return in a virtual format.

Late registration for the 5K will begin on April 1, 2021 and continue until April 24. The cost to register will be $40 instead of the early registration cost of $35.

The Courir 5K race can be completed during Festival week, from April 19, 2021 through April 25, 2021.

This year, organizers are challenging 2021 runners to "make their own adventure" with the chance to choose anywhere in the world to run the 5K.

"Though we would love to see you all in person this year," says Carly Viator, Marketing Director for Festival International, "we prioritize your safety, this year and always. Let's make the best of the cards we have been dealt and come together virtually to promote health, exercise, and unity while supporting Festival International's future."

As a non-profit, the Courir 5K's race fees serve as a direct contribution to help keep Festival going another year. Organizers encourage runners to get creative and excited about the potential of creating their own adventures and teams for this event, with chances to win awards for doing so.

Award categories include:

LARGEST TEAM: Go the distance while keeping your distance. Teams help motivate each other, both in person & from afar. Build the biggest team to win this award

FURTHEST COURSE: Running in another state or country? Joining the 5K from far away could mean winning big

CRAZIEST COURSE: Got a wild idea for your race adventure? Tell them more. Be sure to tag them on Facebook / let them know your course when you submit your results.

Registrants will receive 5K souvenir t-shirts, which are designed and printed locally.

For more information on deadlines, race dates, and packet pickups, visit www.festivalinternational.org.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel