Applications for 2025 Petit Marché are now open.

Petit Marché is an educational experience for kids ages 6-18 to learn hands-on what it takes to run a business and vend in a festival setting.

These young artists will learn the entire process, from making crafts to setting up a booth and selling artwork to real customers.

Click HERE to apply

Reach out to sylvie@festivalinternational.org with any questions you may have.