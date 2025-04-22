Watch Now
CommunityFestival International

Actions

AOC Community Media presents the Festival Retro Lounge at The Greenroom

Festival International flag
KATC
Festival International flag
Posted
and last updated

LAFAYETTE, La. — Festival-goers, escape the hustle, bustle, and heat of Festival International de Louisiane with AOC Community Media's Festival Retro Lounge at The Greenroom in Downtown Lafayette. The Greenroom offers a cool, laid-back retreat where you can relive the magic of past Festival International performances on every screen.

This year, AOC Community Media invites you to take a step back in time and immerse yourself in a one-of-a-kind experience celebrating the rich musical heritage of the festival.

Festival Retro Lounge opens daily, Wed 3 PM – 2 AM, Thurs 2 PM – 2 AM, Fri - Sun 12 PM – 2 AM.  

While you visit The Greenroom, consider donating to AOC Community Media. By contributing, you help preserve Festival memories. AOC has documented countless performances over the years, creating a rich archive of cultural history.

AOC Donate QR Code.png

For more information, email info@aocinc.org or follow AOC Community Media and The Greenroom on social media for updates.

The Greenroom is located at 229 Jefferson Street

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.