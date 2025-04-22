AOC Community Media presents the Festival Retro Lounge at The Greenroom

LAFAYETTE, La. — Festival-goers, escape the hustle, bustle, and heat of Festival International de Louisiane with AOC Community Media's Festival Retro Lounge at The Greenroom in Downtown Lafayette. The Greenroom offers a cool, laid-back retreat where you can relive the magic of past Festival International performances on every screen.

This year, AOC Community Media invites you to take a step back in time and immerse yourself in a one-of-a-kind experience celebrating the rich musical heritage of the festival.

Festival Retro Lounge opens daily, Wed 3 PM – 2 AM, Thurs 2 PM – 2 AM, Fri - Sun 12 PM – 2 AM.

While you visit The Greenroom, consider donating to AOC Community Media. By contributing, you help preserve Festival memories. AOC has documented countless performances over the years, creating a rich archive of cultural history.

Acadiana Open Channel (AOC)

For more information, email info@aocinc.org or follow AOC Community Media and The Greenroom on social media for updates.

The Greenroom is located at 229 Jefferson Street

