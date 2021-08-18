Donations made to Boys and Girls Club

Boys & Girls Clubs is back open and St. James United Methodist Church and Kiwanis Club are helping make the after-school program a success!

At the end of summer program, Cindy Hearing with Kiwanis Club reached out to Brianna Davis to provide 96 members with book sacks. Shortly afterwards, St. James United Methodist Church, pastored by Reverend Valla Johnson, presented “Back to School” supplies.

Next week, members that attending the Boys & Girls Back to School Week bash will be given a book sack with supplies to ensure all members have materials to complete homework and other high yield learning activities during Power Hour.

To sign up and learn more about how you can get involved, visit www.bgcacadiana.com. Member registration can be completed online for only $25 for the entire school year.

