New Orleans, LA-Members of the New Orleans Police Department are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 20-year-old Cortez Martin wanted in connection with an Armed Robbery that occurred on April 18, 2022, in the 2300 block of Myrtle Street.

According to investigators, the armed suspect forced the victim to drive to the bank, and withdraw cash from the ATM. The suspect took the cash, forced the victim to drive back to her residence and then fled the scene.

Throughout the course of the investigation, detectives positively identified Cortez Martin as the person responsible for the Armed Robbery and secured an arrest warrant.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please notify Detective Washington, or any Third District detective at 504-658-6030 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111, toll free 1-877-903-7867.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel