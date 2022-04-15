VPSO seeks Abbeville woman indicted in murder case

Crime Stoppers and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office would like your assistance in solving this segment's crime of the week.

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office has an active warrant for the apprehension of Destiny Broussard.

In October of 2021, Broussard was indicted for 1 count of Accessory After the Fact to Second Degree Murder when she harbored, concealed, and/or aided the offender of Second Degree Murder with the intent that he might avoid arrests.

Broussard’s last known address is off of South Myrtle Street in Abbeville.

She’s described as being 36 years old with brown eyes, black hair. She is 5'1" and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

If you have information on this or any other crime, I encourage you to call the Crime Stoppers TIP line at 740-TIPS or download and log on to the P3 app to report tips anonymously where you can earn a cash reward.

From Vermilion Parish, I’m the Violent Crimes Task Force Director and Crime Stoppers Coordinator Eddie Langlinais.

