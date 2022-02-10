Watch
CommunityCrime Stoppers

Actions

Vermilion Parish Crime Stopppers: Help needed locating Rodney James Landry

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy VPSO
vermilion parish sheriff.PNG
Posted at 5:28 PM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 18:28:54-05

The Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving this segments crime of the week.

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office has secured a felony arrest warrant for the apprehension of 51-year-old Rodney James Landry.

Landry is wanted for a 2018 two-count felony warrant for indecent behavior with a juvenile. Landry's bond has been set for $60,000.

Landry's last known address is off of Cynthia Road in Youngsville.

He's described as having brown eyes, grayish-black hair, stands 5 foot 8 inches tall, and weighs 150 pounds.

If you have information on this or any other crime call the Crime Stoppers TIP line at (337) 740-TIPS or download and logon to the P3 app to report tips anonymously where you can earn a cash reward.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.