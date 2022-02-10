Vermilion Parish Crime Stopppers: Help needed locating Rodney James Landry

The Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving this segments crime of the week.

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office has secured a felony arrest warrant for the apprehension of 51-year-old Rodney James Landry.

Landry is wanted for a 2018 two-count felony warrant for indecent behavior with a juvenile. Landry's bond has been set for $60,000.

Landry's last known address is off of Cynthia Road in Youngsville.

He's described as having brown eyes, grayish-black hair, stands 5 foot 8 inches tall, and weighs 150 pounds.

If you have information on this or any other crime call the Crime Stoppers TIP line at (337) 740-TIPS or download and logon to the P3 app to report tips anonymously where you can earn a cash reward.

