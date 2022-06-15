Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers: suspects wanted in 2015 homicide

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office seeks information in 2015 homicide investigation.

On July 24, 2015 officers responded to residence in regards to a call about a shooting. Officers arrived at the residence on Coteau Road near Erath where the found 44-year-old Chad Leblanc dead.

A witness said two unknown men exited a light colored SUV and approached Leblanc who was sitting outside. A verbal altercation began and the two men began shooting at Leblanc.

Officers said Leblanc died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's urge anyone with information to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS line at 337-740-TIPS or via the P# mobile app.