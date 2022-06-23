Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers: Help needed to solve homicide

Crime Stoppers and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office would like your assistance in solving the crime of the week.

On March 13, 2014, at 10:30 p.m., officers of the Abbeville Police Department responded to a 911 call at 417 Fairview Street in Abbeville. Officers located the victim, identified as 51-year-old Paul Plowden of Abbeville, laying on the ground near his vehicle. The investigation has concluded that Plowden was killed in an apparent ambush when he returned home.

Numerous items of evidence were collected and hundreds of hours have been spent attempting to solve this homicide.

The Abbeville Police Department is asking for information to contact Crimestoppers.

If you have information on this or any other crime, call the Crime Stoppers TIPS line at (337) 740-TIPS or download the P3 app to report tips anonymously where you can earn a cash reward.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel