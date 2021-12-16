Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving theft

Crime Stoppers and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office would like your assistance in solving this segments crime of the week.

Vermilion Parish Detectives are investigating a theft which occurred on the night of November 30, 2021. Unknown suspect(s) cut the padlock on the gate to Down South Lumber, located on Hwy 14 just west of Gueydan La. Once inside of the fenced in area, the suspects drove their vehicle into the loading bays and stole 39 sheets of ¾ inch treated CDX plywood with a value estimated over $3200. The suspect(s) then left the business and headed west on La 14 towards Lake Authur.

If you have information on this or any other crime, I encourage you to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS line at 740-TIPS or download and logon to the P3 app to report tips anonymously where you can earn a cash reward.

