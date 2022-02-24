Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving Abbeville burglary

Crime Stoppers and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office are asking for help from the public assistance in solving the crime of the week.

Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Detectives are investigating a theft that occurred on December 18, 2021 at 1 PM.

Security surveillance cameras captured a blue GMC pickup truck drive up to a residence located off La Hwy 82 north of Abbeville. Once in the driveway, a woman exits the vehicle and approaches the residence. It appears that once the woman determines there's no one at the residence, she goes to the shed located in the back of the residence with the male driver of the GMC pickup. Both subjects are observed taking items out of the shed and loading them into the truck.

At least one of the items taken was an electric worm box, valued at $800.

If you have information on this or any other crime, call the Crime Stoppers TIP line at (337)740-TIPS or use the P3 app to report an anonymous tip where you can earn a cash reward.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel