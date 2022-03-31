Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating Tazarron Romain Landry

Crime Stoppers and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office are asking for help from the public in solving the crime of the week.

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office has an active bench warrant for the apprehension of 42-year-odl Tazarron Romain Landry.

In 2016, Landry was convicted of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, transactions involving drug proceeds, and resisting arrests. Following his conviction, Landry failed to report for his service of an eight year sentence.

Landry's last known address is off of Lafayette Street in Abbeville.

He has brown eyes, black hair, stands 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighs 190 pounds.

If you have information on this or any other crime, call the Crime Stoppers TIP line at (337) 740-TIPS or download and logon to the P3 app to report tips anonymously where you can earn a cash reward.

