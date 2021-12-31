Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating rape suspect

Crime Stoppers and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office would like your assistance in solving this segments crime of the week.

An arrest warrant has been secured for the apprehension of Joseph K Guidry, Jr.

Guidry is wanted for a 7-count indictment to include First Degree Rape, 3 counts of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, and 3 counts of Molestation of a Juvenile

Guidry's last known address is on Pine Island Road south of Kaplan.

He's described as a white, male, 45 years old, blue eyes, brown hair, stands 5 foot 8 inches tall, and weighs approximately 135 pounds.

If you have information on this or any other crime, I encourage you to call the Crime Stoppers TIP line at 740-TIPS or download and logon to the P3 app to report tips anonymously where you can earn a cash reward.

