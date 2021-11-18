Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating John Edward Holden

Crime Stoppers and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office are asking for help from the public in solving the crime of the week.

An arrest warrant has been secured for the apprehension of 37-year-old John Edward Holden.

Holden is wanted for second-degree murder of a 10-week-old baby.

Holden is believed to be in the Lafayette area.

He's described as having blue eyes, brown hair, 5'10" tall, and weighs 175 pounds.

If you have information on this or any other crime, call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (337) 740-TIPS or download the P3 app to report tips anonymously where you can earn a cash reward.

