Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating home improvement fraud suspect

Crime Stoppers and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office are asking for help in solving the crime of the week.

An arrest warrant has been secured for 33-year-old Anthony James Trahan.

Trahan is wanted for home improvement fraud where he took money for home improvements that were never done, according to police.

Trahan's last known address is on Wilmer Rd. in Erath.

He is described as having brown eyes, black hair, 6'1" tall, and weighs 230 pounds.

If you have information on this or any other crime, call the Crime Stoppers tips line at (337) 740-TIPS, or download and log on to the P3 app to report your tips anonymously, where you can earn a cash reward.

