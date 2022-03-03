Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating Gary Lee Hamilton

VERMILION PARISH, La. – Crime Stoppers and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office would like your assistance in solving the crime of the week.

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office has secured a felony arrest warrant for the apprehension of 69-year-old Gary Lee Hamilton.

Hamilton is wanted for a felony count of sexual battery committed in 2019, according to police.

Hamilton's last known address is in the Abbeville area on West Valcourt Street.

He's described as having green eyes, gray hair, stands 5 foot 11 inches tall, and weighs 260 pounds.

If you have information on this or any other crime, call the Crime Stoppers TIP line at (337) 740-TIPS or download and logon to the P3 app to report tips anonymously where you can earn a cash reward.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel