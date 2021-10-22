Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers: Help needed in locating wanted Abbeville man

Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating a fugitive.

Jonas Rayeaux, of Abbeville, is wanted for multiple counts of possession with intent to distribute scheduled one, two, and three narcotic

Rayeaux is described as having brown eyes, black hair, six foot five inches tall and weighs 265 pounds.

If you have information on Jonas Rayeaux or any other crimes call the tips line at (337) 740-TIPS or download and log on to the P3 app to report your tips anonymously, where you can earn a cash reward.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel