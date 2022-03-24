Watch
Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers: Help needed in locating stolen guns and ATV

Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office
Posted at 5:38 PM, Mar 24, 2022
Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving the crime of the week.

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a theft that occurred between February 23, 2022, and March 3, 2022, off of Doc Road in Forked Island south of Kaplan.

The theft occurred when unknown suspects stole a 2007 Bush Hog side-by-side and several firearms, according to investigators.

The side-by-side is described as being fairly unique with only a few of its kind in the area.

The firearms taken are described as:

Three .22 caliber rifles

One .22 caliber pellet rifle

One 12 gauge Mossberg shotgun

One Springfield 1906 Model 30-06

One 410 Single Shot Shotgun

Several gun cases

If you have information on this or any other crime, call the Crime Stoppers TIP line at (337) 740-TIPS or use the P3 app to report tips anonymously where you can earn a cash reward.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

