Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers: Help needed in locating stolen guns and ATV

Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving the crime of the week.
The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a theft that occurred between February 23, 2022, and March 3, 2022, off of Doc Road in Forked Island south of Kaplan.
The theft occurred when unknown suspects stole a 2007 Bush Hog side-by-side and several firearms, according to investigators.
The side-by-side is described as being fairly unique with only a few of its kind in the area.
The firearms taken are described as:
Three .22 caliber rifles
One .22 caliber pellet rifle
One 12 gauge Mossberg shotgun
One Springfield 1906 Model 30-06
One 410 Single Shot Shotgun
Several gun cases
If you have information on this or any other crime, call the Crime Stoppers TIP line at (337) 740-TIPS or use the P3 app to report tips anonymously where you can earn a cash reward.
