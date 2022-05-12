Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers: Help needed in locating Janus Reaux

Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for assistance in apprehending a fugitive.

An arrest warrant has been secured for Janus Reaux.

Reaux is wanted for multiple counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule I, II, and III narcotics.

Reaux is from the Abbeville area, has brown eyes, black hair, stands 6 foot, 5 inches tall and weighs 265 pounds.

If you have information on Reaux's whereabouts or any other crime, call the tip line at (337) 740-TIPS or use the P3 app to report an anonymous where you can earn a cash reward.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel