Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers: Help needed finding wanted man

Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for assistance from the public in solving the crime of the week.

Two arrest warrants have been secured for the apprehension of Christopher Dwayne Simon.

Simon is wanted six felonies, including home invasion, simple burglary, domestic abuse (strangulation and child endangerment), and tampering with a surveillance system. Simon is also wanted for two misdemeanors, including telephone harassment and theft.

Simon's last known address is on Wilton Road near Erath.

He's described as having brown eyes, black hair, is 6'1" in height, and weighs 158 pounds.

Call the Crime Stoppers tips line at (337) 740-TIPS or download and log on to the P3 app to report tips anonymously where you can earn a cash reward.

