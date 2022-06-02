Watch
Vermilion Crime Stoppers: Help needed to solve homicide of Whitney Allen Jr.

Posted at 5:19 PM, Jun 02, 2022
Vermilion Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving the crime of the week.

On May 11, 2013, at 6:39 am, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a vehicle crash on Perkins Road which is located northeast of Abbeville. Patrol deputies located a silver vehicle in a wheat field, approximately 75 yards north of the roadway.

Upon further investigation, Deputies located 28-year-old Whitney Allen, Jr. (Also known as "Wildout") deceased in the driver's seat of the vehicle. Investigations revealed Allen died from multiple gunshot wounds. He was last seen leaving the U-Pac-It convenience store, located at the southwest corner of LA 14 Bypass and North John M. Hardy Dr. in the city limits of Abbeville at approximately 1:00 AM on May 11, 2013.

If you have information on this or any other crime, call the Crime Stoppers TIPS line at (337) 740-TIPS or use the P3 app to report an anonymous tip where you can earn a cash reward.

