Vermilion Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving shooting of electrical substation

The Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for assistance in solving this segment's crime of the week.

In the early morning hours of December 29, 2021, most of the City of Abbeville lost electricity. Electrical crews discovered that a main transformer in the Felicity Street Substation had been damaged. Detectives were called to the scene and discovered that the transformer had been shot. Detectives are still actively investigating the incident.

If you have information on this or any other crime, call 337-740-TIPS or use the P3 app to report tips anonymously where you can earn up to a $1,000 cash reward.

