Vermilion Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating stolen equipment

Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers would like help from the public in the crime of the week.

Vermilion Parish Detectives are investigating a theft of a 2014 Red Mahindra Tractor that happened around August 2, 2021, off of LA 339 near Erath.

The suspects stole the tractor along with a black front-end loader and a 2009 Modern Competitor five-foot galvanized bush hog.

The two suspects are identified as Jaret Migues, of Youngsville, and Hunter Trahan, of New Iberia, have been arrested, but the stolen tractor and implements have not yet been recovered, according to a spokesperson for the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office.

If you have information on this or any other crime, call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (337) 740-TIPS or download the P3 app to report an anonymous tip where you can earn a cash reward.

