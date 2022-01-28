Vermilion Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating Jacob Paul Raffray

Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for assistance in solving this segment's crime of the week.

An arrest warrant has been secured for the apprehension of 50-year-old Jacob Paul Raffray.

Raffray is wanted for a contempt of court warrant for failing to report for a five-year sentence.

Raffray originally pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injury.

Raffray's last known address is in the Duson area.

He's described as having brown eyes, is 5' 9" and weighs approximately 155 pounds.

If you have information on this or any other crime call the Crime Stoppers TIP line at (337) 740-TIPS or download the P3 app to report tips anonymously where you can earn a cash reward.

