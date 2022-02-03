Vermilion Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating Daniel Paul Simon

Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving the crime of the week.

On January 26, 2022, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office secured a felony arrest warrant for 36-year-old Daniel Paul Simon.

Simon is wanted for two felonies, domestic abuse aggravated assault and aggravated assault. Simon also has three misdemeanors, domestic abuse battery, hit and run, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Simon's last known address is in the Abbeville area on South Jefferson Street.

He's described as having brown eyes, black hair, standing 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighing 200 pounds.

If you have information on this or any other crime, I encourage you to call the Crime Stoppers TIP line at 740-TIPS or download and logon to the P3 app to report tips anonymously where you can earn a cash reward.

