Vermilion Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating Colby Comeaux

Crime Stoppers and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for help solving the crime of the week.

In May of 2022, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office obtained a felony warrant for the apprehension of Colby Comeaux.

While Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Deputies were attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle Comeaux was driving, Comeaux fled from police which resulted in Comeaux crashing his vehicle into a handicap access ramp and then wedged the front of his vehicle under a mobile home. He then fled on foot to avoid capture.

Comeaux's last known address is off of South Miles Street in Abbeville.

He is 38 years old, has brown eyes, black hair, stands 5'9" and weighs 140 pounds.

If you have information on this crime, call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (337)740-TIPS or use the P3 app to report tips anonymously where you can earn a cash reward.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel