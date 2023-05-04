Vermilion Crime Stoppers: Help needed in solving theft

Crime Stoppers and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office would like your assistance in solving this segment's crime of the week.

Detectives are investigating a theft of a Go-Devil that was believed to be stolen between Wednesday, April 26, 2023, and Friday, April 28, 2023.

The Go-Devil was attached to a crawfish boat located off Cemetery Road which is a rural area between Gueydan and Kaplan.

The Go-Devil is described as having a brand new 16HP Vanguard motor, red in color. The Go-Devil has a long tail shaft that was painted black, and the 16-horsepower motor had a white fuel tank with a red front cover.

