Vermilion Crime Stoppers: Help needed in locating Sherman Christopher Pedraza

Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving this segment's crime of the week.

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office has obtained a felony warrant for the apprehension of 52-year-old Sherman Christopher Pedraza.

Pedraza is wanted for felony theft after he didn’t return a lawn mower he was supposed to repair, according to police.

Pedraza’s last known location is Abbeville.

He’s described as having hazel eyes, long black and gray hair, stands 5' 8" inches tall, has a bulldog tattoo on his left hand, and weighs 170 pounds.

If you have information on this or any other crime, call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (337) 740-TIPS or use the P3 app to report an anonymous tip where you can earn a cash reward.

