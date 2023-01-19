Vermilion Crime Stoppers: Help needed in identifying firework burglary suspects

Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help in identifying the identity of two people who allegedly stole almost $2,000 worth of fireworks.

week.

The burglary occurred in the early morning hours of December 23, 2022, at a fireworks stand located on Meaux Lane in Abbeville.

The suspects are identified as a man and a woman driving a white Chevrolet car.

The male who identified himself to a witness as Dee jumped the fence and through out an assortment of fireworks. The female loaded the fireworks in the trunk of the car before the two suspects drove back into the city limits of Abbeville, according to police.

The items stolen are:

1 All Seasons Cake Assorted

1 Return to Roswell Girandola Cake

1 Tiger Shells 24 Shot Artillery

1 Make America Great Again

24 Shot Artillery

1 Pandamonium Finale Cake

1 Mother of All Bombs Rack

1 Amazing Ghost Rings Rack

1 The Old West Series Cake Assorted

1 Echo Blast Artillery

The total value of the items stolen is $1,894.91.

If you have information on this or any other crime, call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (337)740-TIPS or download and logon to the P3 app to report tips anonymously where you can earn a cash reward.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel