Vermilion Crime Stoppers: Help needed in cold case homicide

The Abbeville Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Vermilion would like your assistance in solving this segments crime of the week.

Detectives with the Abbeville Police Department are asking for the public's assistance in a cold case homicide which occurred at a residence on the 700 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in Abbeville, Louisiana.

On April 26, 2012, family members discovered 71-year-old Rita Jordan deceased from multiple stab wounds. Also found in the residence was an unharmed one-year-old grandchild Ms. Jordan was babysitting.

I have a few words to say about Ms. Rita Jordan, Ms. Rita was the nicest lady. Well respected in the community. I knew her well, I knew her family, she lived in a nice home next to a church. You know she did not deserve this, and we don't want to close the book on this, not for her sake or her family's sake. We will continue to pursue this because she really deserves it. And again, anything that yall can do to help us, help Ms. Rita please come forward.

If you or your family member was a victim of a crime, you'd want someone to come forward. So, help us keep Vermilion Parish safe.

If you have information on this homicide or any other crime, I encourage you to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS line at 740-TIPS or download and logon to the P3 app to report tips anonymously where you can earn a cash reward.

On behalf of the Abbeville Police Department, I'm Lt. Jonathan Touchet, and I'm the Director of the Violent Crimes Task and Crime Stoppers Coordinator Eddie Langlinais.

