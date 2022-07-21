Vermilion Crime Stoppers: Help needed identifying owner of dog found shot

WARNING: The video is graphic

Crime Stoppers and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for help in solving this segment's crime of the week.

On July 12, 2022, at 12:56 PM, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a wounded dog on Roosevelt Road near Maurice.

Deputies located a light brown or tan male Pitbull on the side of the roadway that appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound to its head.

Upon discovery, the dog was alive, non-aggressive, and was observed pulling himself along the ground with his front paws due to injuries paralyzing his rear legs.

He was transported to a local veterinary clinic where it was confirmed that he in fact had suffered a gunshot to his head. Due to the nature of his injury, he had to be euthanized.

The dog did not have a microchip to identify its owner, however, it was wearing a red and white collar with a white cable attached to the collar at both ends.

The Sheriff’s Office needs your help in identifying the owner and any information concerning its injuries.

If you have information on this or any other crime, call the Crime Stoppers TIPS line at (337) 740-TIPS or use the P3 app to report tips anonymously where you can earn a cash reward.

