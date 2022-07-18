UPDATE: Man featured in Crime Stoppers has been arrested

A man featured on Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers has been arrested.

Destron Goodwin, 18, was wanted by the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office for four counts of attempted first-degree murder. He is also wanted by the Church Point Police Department for two counts of attempted-second degree murder.

He was booked Sunday evening by the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office on multiple warrants. Sheriff KP Gibson says Goodwin turned himself in.

The booking sheet shows he was booked with four counts attempted first-degree murder, two counts attempted second-degree murder and three counts aggravated criminal damage to property.

His bond has been set at $860,000 for his release.

As of Monday afternoon, he was still held in the Acadia Parish jail.

