The NOPD obtains arrest warrant for carjacking suspect

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has obtained an arrest warrant for Jeremiah Loving (pictured, black male, DOB: 06-17-2001) in the investigation of an attempted carjacking that occurred on April 10, 2022, at the intersection of Burgundy and Governor Nicholls streets, in the Eighth District.

Through investigation, NOPD Eighth District detectives have developed and positively identified Loving as the perpetrator in this incident.

An arrest warrant has been obtained on one count of attempted carjacking.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on Jeremiah Loving’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

