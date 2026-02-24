St. Martin Parish Crime Stoppers: Man Wanted On Multiple Felony Warrants

(St. Martinville, LA) In August of 2023, St. Martin Parish Deputies received a report of a theft by fraud. The victims had deposited mail containing checks at a local post office in May 2023. Upon initial investigation, one of the checks that the victim had written to an insurance company had been whitewashed.

Whitewashing is a crime that involves removing or modifying the ink on a legitimate check, typically using chemicals or other means. Through further investigation, detectives were able to find additional victims of whitewashed checks. The victims resided throughout the Acadiana area. During the course of the investigation, a suspect was developed and was identified as Devron Dundas, 29, Breaux Bridge.

In September 2024, detectives executed a search warrant on Dundas’ residence in Breaux Bridge and, upon further investigation, they were able to identify multiple identity theft victims in various states. Investigators located mail from people from across the United States, multiple LA Driver’s Licenses, and several other items used in fraud schemes.

Devron Dundas is wanted on multiple felony warrants for the following charges:

LA R.S. 14:70.8 Illegal Transmission of Monetary Funds (4 Counts)

LA R.S. 14:67.16C(1-3) Identity Theft (Value over $1000)

LA R.S. 14:72 Forgery

LA R.S. 14:67.16C(1-3) Identity Theft (Value Over $1000)

LA R.S. 14:70.7C(2) Unlawful Production, Manufacturing, or Distribution of Fraudulent Document

LA R.S. 14:67.16C(1-3) Identity Theft (Value Over $1000)

Investigators are asking that anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Devron Dundas please contact St. Martin Crime Stoppers by calling (337) 441-3030 or via the P3 Tips App.

All tipsters remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you will be eligible for a cash reward.