St. Martin Parish Crime Stoppers: Contractor Fraud

St. Martinville, LA - Investigators with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance regarding the whereabouts of the following individual, who is wanted on an outstanding warrant:

Eric Anthony Journet, 56, Lafayette, LA, currently has an active warrant with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office on the following charge:

1 Count of LA R.S. 14:22.1 Residential Contractor Fraud

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Eric Anthony Journet, please contact St. Martin Crime Stoppers by calling (337) 441-3030 or via the P3 Tips App.

All tipsters remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you will be eligible for a cash reward.