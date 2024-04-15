St. Martin Crime Stoppers seeks tips on boat theft

ARNAUDVILLE, La. — St. Martin Crime Stoppers is seeking the public's help in locating a stolen boat and trailer.

According to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, on Thursday, April 11, 2024, just before 9:20 am, deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Main Highway in Arnaudville for a reported theft of a boat and trailer.

The boat is described as a white Carolina Skiff 198 DLX with a center console (Hull#EKHH1835F607). The trailer license plate is Louisiana L064342. It was stolen sometime between April 6 and the morning of April 11, Deputies said.

Anyone who knows the identity and whereabouts of the person(s) wanted in connection with this theft, and the whereabouts of the boat, is asked to contact St. Martin Crime Stoppers at (337) 441-3030, or you can report it through the free P3 Tips app.

All tipsters remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you will be eligible for a cash reward.