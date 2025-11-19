St. Martin Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating suspects of fraudulent credit card use

Investigators with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for help from the public in identifying two alleged suspects for in misuse of a credit card.

The two suspects made fraudulent purchases of alcohol and cigarettes at a truck stop located in the 1800 block of Mills Highway in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, on June 19, 2025.

They were both seen leaving the truck stop in a black Mazda 3, as seen in the attached photos.

Investigators are asking that anyone with information as to the identity and whereabouts of the two females seen in the attached photos, please contact St. Martin Crime Stoppers by calling (337) 441-3030 or via the P3 Tips App.

All tipsters remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an award, you will be eligible for a cash reward.