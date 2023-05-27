St. Martin Crime Stoppers: Help needed in solving homicide investigation

Investigators with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance regarding the homicide of Devonte Jamar Colar, 29, of New Iberia.

On Saturday, March 11, 2023, shortly before 1:00 p.m., Deputies responded to a 911 call regarding a deceased male subject that was located in the 1600 block of Prairie Hwy., Breaux Bridge. Investigators with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office subsequently identified the deceased male as Devonte Jamar Colar, 29, New Iberia.

He was last seen by family members on February 22, 2023, and was reported missing to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office on February 28, 2023.

If you know who is responsible for the death of Devonte Colar, or have any information regarding this homicide, please contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, or you can report it anonymously via St. Martin Crime Stoppers by calling (337) 441-3030 or via the P3 Tips App.

All tipsters remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you will be eligible for a cash reward.